Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a video on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, showing how a group of residents in Dubai saved a cat from certain death.
The video shows a cat slowly slipping down from the balcony of a second-floor apartment. A group of men quickly held up a sheet in to which the cat fell, safely.
Sheikh Mohammed said, "Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them."
The video seems to be shot in the Deira area of Dubai based on the landmarks seen in the video.