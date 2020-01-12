It coincides with ceremony to hand over ‘Capital of Arab Media 2020’ trophy to Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) on Sunday commenced a series of events and media activities organised to mark its 20th anniversary.

The week-long celebrations also coincide with a ceremony to hand over the trophy for the title of “Capital of Arab Media 2020” to Dubai, a press release said.

The city was selected as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 by the Arab Information Ministers’ Council at its 50th session held in Cairo in July 2019. The title acknowledges the vital role that Dubai has played in the growth of the Arab media industry and its emergence as one of the world’s leading media hubs.

Dubai Press Club, established in 1999 under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has played an instrumental role in Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

Over the last two decades, the club has served as a platform for journalists and media professionals from across the region to exchange knowledge and ideas. It has also played a significant role in supporting media industry development locally, regionally and internationally.

The handover ceremony will be part of a series of celebrations to be organised by DPC in the next 12 months to mark Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

Mona Al Marri, president of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said: “Inspired by the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Press Club has strived tirelessly to contribute to the region’s media development.”

She welcomed the participants of the meetings of the Secretariat General of the Arab League and other specialised committees holding their meetings at DPC.

Salem Balyouha, acting director of the Dubai Press Club, said that DPC is set to enter a new growth phase with a fresh business strategy designed to take advantage of the latest developments in the global media landscape.

Dubai Press Club will launch several initiatives, projects and programmes to highlight Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global media hub.

Arab League meeting

As part of the week-long events being held to mark its 20th anniversary, the Dubai Press Club, in partnership with the Secretariat General of the Arab League and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, is hosting the meetings of the Secretariat General of the Arab League.