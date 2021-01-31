Dubai: Dubai Police rescued two tourists using a drone and a helicopter after they were trapped in the Hatta Mountains, an official said on Sunday.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said the 58-year-old Australian and the 55-year-old British tourists were on a hiking trip, but they couldn’t return due to fatigue.
“At 3.45pm on Friday, a tourist called the Command Room of Dubai Police, asking for help to rescue two tourists at Wadi hub. Police patrols went to the area and found that a group of five people were hiking. They felt tired and exhausted and couldn’t return to base,” said Col Al Ketbi.
Intensive efforts by rescue teams helped located the tourists before sunset after drones were pressed into service. According to Al Ketbi, rescue teams air-lifted the tourists to Hatta Hospital for treatment.
“It was hard to locate the site as it was dark and the area was rough. We have special patrols in such areas with latest technologies for rescue and support missions. The tourists were transferred from top of the mountain to the hospital.”
Col Al Ketbi urged the public who practise hiking to be careful and call 999 during emergencies, as well as identify their location for quick respond.