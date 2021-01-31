Abu Dhabi skyline Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE on Sunday approved the results of star-rating evaluation of all federal government service centers, with the Ministry of Interior leading the government entities in the rating.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the results, congratulating Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the ministry’s new achievement.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We approved today the results of star-rating evaluation of all federal government service centers under which smart government service channels were assessed. As usual, the Ministry of Interior led government entities in the rating. Congratulations to my brother Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior on the new achievement. The past year 2020 has proved that we were right when we launched a government that provide all services digitally 8 years ago”.

Launched in 2012

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System in 2012, aiming to bring about a quantum leap in the efficiency of government services as per global standards. This system rates service centres on a scale of 2 to 7 stars based on the outcome of independent evaluation and assessment of customer experience. The result of the evaluation is recorded in the assessment report which highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the centre. 19 service centres joined the scheme at the start. The number grew to 159 centres by 2014.

Services centres are evaluated once every two years and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes results of the customer satisfaction survey and mystery shoppers. If there is a significant deviation in the level of the service, the centre will be reviewed again with a possibility to change the previous assessment and classification.

In 2019, the UAE Government has rolled out a new set of standards for the Global Star Rating System to include other government service channels such as the call centres, websites and applications. This aims to develop government services and improve their efficiency.

The Global Star Rating System’s new standards will focus on customers’ overall experience to better evaluate the entity’s success in streamlining customers’ journey and allowing them to obtain their services in a smooth, fast and efficient way. They also aim to assess the consistency of customers’ journey across the different service delivery channels.