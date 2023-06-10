Dubai: No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out in a warehouse containing building materials in Dubai’s Qouz Industrial Area 2 on Saturday afternoon, Dubai Civil Defence confirmed this evening.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operation Centre was alerted of the fire at 2.27pm today, June 10. The first responders, a team from the Al Quoz Fire Station, reached the site within five minutes. It was a medium-sized fire and accordingly the Emirates Martyrs Fire station was mobilised for backup.
Specialised teams started the evacuation and fire-fighting process. The Field Commander confirmed at 3.38pm that the incident was under control.
The site was handed over to the concerned authorities to investigate what caused the incident.