al-qouz-warehouse-fire-on-june-10-1686413871530
Fire fighters arrived within five minutes of being alerted about the blaze Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defence

Dubai: No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out in a warehouse containing building materials in Dubai’s Qouz Industrial Area 2 on Saturday afternoon, Dubai Civil Defence confirmed this evening.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operation Centre was alerted of the fire at 2.27pm today, June 10. The first responders, a team from the Al Quoz Fire Station, reached the site within five minutes. It was a medium-sized fire and accordingly the Emirates Martyrs Fire station was mobilised for backup.

Specialised teams started the evacuation and fire-fighting process. The Field Commander confirmed at 3.38pm that the incident was under control.

The site was handed over to the concerned authorities to investigate what caused the incident.