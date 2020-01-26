Besides 999, Dubai Police can be reached on the Dubai Police App as well. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A Dubai-based father sought help from Dubai Police after his daughter attacked him over a dispute and injured his leg, an official said.

Brigadier Arif Ahli, Director of the Women and Child Protection Department at Dubai Police, said the Asian father came to Dubai Police asking for protection from verbal and physical abuse by his 16-year-old daughter.

“The father was in a difficult situation after his daughter attacked him and her mother despite the family supporting her and providing her with all her needs,” Brig Ahli said.

Dubai Police said the girl, who studies in a high school in Dubai, got into a dispute with her parents after they commented on her behaviour and refused her permission to stay out late.

Fatima Al Kindi, head of the Social Support Section at Dubai Police, said her father tried to confiscate his daughter’s phone and banned her from staying outside the house for long hours.

“She attacked her father, kicked him and caused him a leg injury. She would physically and verbally abuse her parents whenever they refused her demands. The daughter called police in the past claiming that her parents had abused her, despite the parents providing a good life for her and her little sister,” Al Kindi said.

The daughter used to stay out late and take inappropriate pictures with male friends, police said.

Dubai police summoned the girl to the department to explain the importance on following her parents’ instructions. She has now been asked to attend counselling sessions.

288 family disputes

Dubai Police recorded 288 incidents of family disputes last year, including 138 cases of child protection and 89 cases of protection for women.