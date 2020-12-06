Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, take a tour on the opening day of Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday 06 December 2020. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: The organisation of GITEX Technology Week this year is one of a series of initiatives Dubai is taking to inject confidence back into vital sectors both regionally and internationally.

This was stated by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai as he opened the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event, he added, will see Dubai reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration in the technology industry.

Featuring the participation of over 1,200 innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from more than 60 countries, over 200 of the most active investors and VCs from 30 countries, and over 350 speakers from 30 countries, the 2020 edition of GITEX is the only major in-person technology event to go live this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has put in place strict precautionary protocols designed to ensure the safety of all exhibitors, visitors and participants.

Accelerating economic recovery

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “By hosting the world’s only live global technology event in 2020, Dubai and the UAE have demonstrated global leadership in accelerating economic recovery in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. With its strong management of the pandemic and comprehensive precautionary measures, the international technology community considers Dubai as one of the safest destinations to host global events of this magnitude. The positive response to the event also shows that the world’s tech industry looks to the emirate as a key player in revitalising networking, partnership building and knowledge sharing in the sector.”

GITEX Future Stars

Held from December 6-10, GITEX Technology Week serves as an umbrella for the region’s leading technology shows, including GITEX Future Stars, the region’s largest tech startup event; the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the region’s most renowned cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the leading platform for transformative technology; and the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, the new platform for brand marketers.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed toured the event accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). Pavilions of leading international companies the Crown Prince visited included Microsoft, Avaya, Huawei, Aspire and Kaspersky.

Israel pavilion

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the country pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Israel and France and the pavilions of Abu Dhabi and Ajman governments. GITEX is hosting the pavilions of several other technologically innovative nations including Bahrain, Japan, USA, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Poland, Romania, Russia and Nigeria.

Local companies whose pavilions Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visited included Dubai Internet City, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Commercity, du and Etisalat.

Government entities

The event has attracted the participation of many government entities from across the UAE which are showcasing their digital and smart transformation initiatives launched as part of the directives of the leadership to enhance the nation’s preparedness for the next fifty years. Through their participation in GITEX, the entities are also seeking to highlight their infrastructure, talent and readiness to embrace future technologies that form part of their sustainable development strategies. GITEX this year has attracted the participation of 90 local and international government entities.

The world’s technology giants participating in GITEX are displaying some of the most advanced, transformative and strategically important technological innovations in artificial intelligence, 5G, future mobility, security and blockchain among others.

Safe Guard Label

In September, Bureau Veritas awarded the Dubai World Trade Centre with the ‘SafeGuard Label’, which certifies that the venue complies with all key standards required to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and participants. DWTC is the first convention and exhibition centre in the Middle East to receive the certification, which provides an independent assessment of preventive measures associated with processes and controls for health, safety and hygiene, prior to reopening premises.

Register online to visit

Admission to GITEX Technology Week is by advanced online registration only. There will be no on-site registration, ticket sales or badge issuance. There is free visitor parking throughout GITEX. For more information and to register, please visit www.gitex.com and www.gitexfuturestars.com.