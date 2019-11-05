In a first, a Dominican Republic national wins a million dollars at the latest DDF draw

Dubai Duty Free winner Image Credit: Supplied

There is a new million dollar winner at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw held on Tuesday, November 5. But where is he?

Organisers of DDF said on Tuesday that despite several attempts to reach the Dubai expat - Saeid Bazdar, a Dominican Republic national - their calls went unanswered.

Nevertheless the lucky man, who is unaware of his massive win at the time this news was published, is the latest millionaire at the DDF draw in series 315 which took place at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Bazdar is also the first winner from the Dominican Republic to win in the promotion since its inception in 1999. He will take home a million dollars (Dh3.678 million). His winning ticket number 0348 was bought online.

Other winners

Last month's winner Lalit Sharma, a 37-year-old Indian national based in Chennai, attended the DDF draw to pick up his ceremonial cheque. His winning ticket number 3743 was picked up from the series 311 last month.

The draw also gave away prize money in its DDF Finest Surprise draw for motorbikes series. Saravanan Chandran won an Indian Chief Darkhorse (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike in series no. 385. His winning ticket number 0829 was bought online.

41-year-old Chandran works as a chemical engineer and is a regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past two years.

Chandran said: “It has always been my dream to win in a Dubai Duty Free promotion so thank you for making it a reality.”

Another Indian based in Bahrain, Mohammed Aslam Ali, won a Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber (Grigio Tempesta) motorbike in Series no. 386 with ticket number 0550 which he purchased online.

Ali is another regular purchaser of DDF tickets.