Not one, but two winners announced at Dubai Duty Free raffle draw

H.E. Vipul, Indian Consul General to Dubai conducted the draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire along with Dubai Duty Free officials headed by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, SVP-Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP-Retail Support Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Also in this package Indian accountant crowned Dubai Duty Free Millionaire

A debt-ridden Indian businessman from Dubai has just won a million dollars at the Dubai Duty Free raffle draw today (October 22).

Kamalasanan Nadar Vasu won his jackpot, thanks to his winning ticket number 3318 which was picked from the Series 314.

Vasu purchased the ticket when he was travelling home to Trivandrum, Kerala.

Speaking to Gulf News, Vasu said, he is sharing the ticket with his close friend.

The wins from the ticket will be split equally between the two as they equally shared the cost of the ticket.

Vasu, who has been living in the UAE for the last 35 years said he has picked up a massive debt of Dh900,000 since his business went down in January 2018. He will use his winning money to settle his debts. Rest will be saved for his business and future. "Ofcourse half a million dollars will go to my friend who bought the ticket with me," he told Gulf News.

The other winner today at DDF is a Kazakh national Khussain Yeremeshev. His winning ticket is 3614 and it was picked up in series number 313.

Vipul, Indian Consul General to Dubai conducted the draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire along with Dubai Duty Free officials headed by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, SVP-Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP-Retail Support.