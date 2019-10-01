DDF draw Image Credit: Official website

Dubai: An Indian accountant has now become a millionaire, while three others will drive away a luxury vehicle when their winning ticket numbers were drawn on Tuesday for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions held at Concourse A - Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

Resident of 16 years

Praveen Aranha, an Indian national based in Dubai won the US$1 million Dh 3.67 million) in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 312 with ticket number 3069. A Dubai resident for 16 years, Aranha is a management accountant at the Atlantis in Palm. Jumeirah. Aranha is the 151st Indian national to have won US$1 million since its inception in 1999.

A long-time participant to Dubai Duty Free promotion for 15 years now, Aranha shared the ticket cost with his two other colleagues – an Indian and an Egyptian and bought it when he went for a holiday to India in September.

A thrilled Aranha said he would be using the winning amount for education of his daughter who is currently in the United States studying business administration. “It an amazing feeling and I think everybody should give it a chance, expect the unexpected, ” he remarked

Lucky winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw. Ronni Thomas, a 40-year old Indian national from Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Diamond White) in Series 1732 with ticket number 1262. Thomas, a lead designer for Lamprell bought his lucky ticket online. A regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotion, “I can’t believe I won! After so many attempts, I finally won something! Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free!’’ said an overjoyed Thomas.

Marites B, a 35-year-old Filipina from Dubai won an Aprilia Dorsoduro motorbike (Adrenalinic Silver) in Series 380 with ticket number 0483. Marites who works as a promoter, bought 10 tickets for Series 380 when she checked in at Le Meridien Hotel on her birthday and saw for the first time the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter after frequently purchasing the tickets at the counter in Jumeirah Beach Hotel for six years.

A resident of Dubai for 9 years. Marites couldn’t believe her luck and said: “I never lose hope, I couldn’t believe that I achieved this after so many years. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”