Dubai: An American expat won a million dollars in Dubai while five others won luxury vehicles at the latest Dubai Duty Free draw held on Tuesday, January 7.

The lucky Millennium Millionaire winner is Ms. Dana R, a 33-year-old American national based in Dubai. Dana won the million dollars as part of the Series 320 draw. Her winning ticket number was 3680.

In an interview to the organisers of DDF, Dana said she bought her winning ticket for the very first time at a Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter in Dubai International Airport. She was travelling to Bahrain in December for a one-day trip to attend a baby shower.

The resident of Dubai for the past 30 years, Dana told DDF organisers: “I am very happy that I have won, this only shows that the Dubai Duty Free promotion is a credible draw. What a good start for 2020, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

Dana becomes the eighth American national to win the promotion since its inception in 1999.

The latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP - HR and Michael Schmidt – SVP Retail Support.

Meet the other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two cars and three motorbike winners were also announced.

Syrian expat, Omar Jalal Alwo, 40 became the proud owner of BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) in Series no. 1741 with ticket 0211. A resident of Dubai for 20 years Omar works in Dubai Municipality and bought his first ever ticket when he travelled to Damascus for a short holiday.

In an interview to Gulf News, Omar said he has been employed in the legal department of Dubai Municipality for the last ten years. He is planning to sell the car and encash it. "I am waiting to receive the keys to the car."

“I would like to thank Dubai and Dubai Duty Free for this big gift which makes me so happy. I didn’t expect to win this early with my first ever ticket to your amazing promotion,” he added.

Bangladeshi expat Salem Yaqub, 35 who lives in Ajman won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Obsidian Black) in Series no. 1742 with ticket number 1127. Born and raised in Ajman, Yaqub, owner of the Salem Shopping Center in Ajman has been buying tickets online for the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now.

Filipino national living in Sharjah Mark Louie Celestino, won an Indian FTR 1200S motorbike (Red/Black) in Series 392 with ticket number 0404. Mark is currently on holiday and will be surprised when he finds out of his win.

Meanwhile, a Nepali expat Samir Dewan Rai, 42, living in Dubai won a Moto Guzzi V85 TT motorbike (Giallo Sahara) in Series 393 with ticket number 0264. A resident of Dubai for 10 years now, Rai works as a senior customer service for Emirates Airline in Dubai International Airport. He said he bought one of the last three tickets for Series 393 in Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter in Concourse B on December 20. It was the last day of the retailer’s 25 per cent discount offer during its 36th anniversary promotion.

A regular participant to Dubai Duty Free’s promotions since 2016, Rai said he could not believe that he had won big.