Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), kicked off the second edition of Dubai Destinations’ winter campaign with the launch of a new website on Sunday.

The initiative that seeks to capture Dubai’s spirit as a destination by sharing a variety of stories about what makes Dubai a truly unique place to explore, will this time promote the concept “Dubai- The best city to live in.”

Brand Dubai will collaborate with creatives including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers to feature content that highlight the Dubai marvels and hidden gems under the theme “The Land, The Sky and The Water” via Dubai Destinations website and social media.

Coolest winter

The initiative falls in line with the third season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign launched last Sunday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and director general of the GDMO and Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director, Brand Dubai unveiled the initiatives and addressed a group of content creators at the GDMO office.

Al Marri, who announced the launch of the campaign, said: “If you Google Dubai, you will get hundreds of websites about destinations in Dubai and events that are taking place here in Dubai. But we are launching this for those talented people who can convey the message differently to the world. It’s not us just promoting Dubai. It’s how those talents that are based here in Dubai can convey the message and can share the beautiful destinations in their own way. And how this would also, maybe, give a different perspective.”

Announcing the launch of the website, Al Suwaidi said Brand Dubai will facilitate content creators to make audio visual content about various Dubai Destinations, facilities and events.

“Today, we are announcing the website of Dubai Destinations where you will find all the content that we have been creating for Dubai Destinations. You will also find the social media guide that we have created, and all the innovations that went viral in the past year. You will also find your content on our website … That will also boost your account and give you more exposure.”

“The whole objective of this campaign is to highlight that Dubai is the best city to live in with all the experiences and unique destinations that we have in Dubai. We have been inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s call to focus on the land, the water and the sky,” she added.

