Logo inspired by Vice-President’s words when he enjoined nation to lead in every field

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched a global recognition award for art, the ‘Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Arts Awards’.

As part of its efforts to support the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives and achieve its vision, the award aims to encourage artists from around the world to compete across four main categories, namely, Arts, Creative Industries, Influencer of the Year, and Top Art Patron.

The award will also replace the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Patrons of Arts Awards in one of its categories.

The number ‘1’ was chosen as the award logo, inspired by the words of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when he said: “We want to be number one globally in all fields.”

The logo also embodies the spirit of art with its painting-like design and colour choices, featuring a spectrum of harmonious tones that flow smoothly and strongly.

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, chairman of the Dubai Culture board of directors, said the award is distinctive in its quest to promote Dubai’s innovation-driven approach and establish bridges of communication to foster cooperation with all nations.

“The award complements many global initiatives launched by Shaikh Mohammad to promote Dubai as an incubator for art and culture,” he said.

“This award will help us in cementing Dubai’s position as a creative and sustainable city for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, and will contribute to achieving one of the objectives of the Dubai 2021 Plan which is to ‘make Dubai a city of creative and empowered individuals, filled with pride and happiness’,” he added.

The award is also expected to have a strong outreach and attract global attention.