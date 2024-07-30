Dubai: Dubai Courts, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council, has started interviewing candidates for the Judicial and Legal Studies Programme, a key step for becoming a judge. This follows successful written exams.

The programme aims to boost judicial efficiency and attract top national talent, ensuring high standards of competence and legal expertise.

Out of 778 candidates who took the written exams, a select group advanced to the interview, which assesses competence through discussions with specialised technical committees.

‘Highest standards of training and evaluation’

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director-general of Dubai Courts, emphasised that these interviews are vital for preparing future judges.

“We are committed to applying the highest standards of training and evaluation to ensure that we have qualified judges capable of handling contemporary legal challenges efficiently. These examinations not only assess legal knowledge but also evaluate personal capabilities, analytical skills, and critical thinking of the candidates.”

The programme is more than just training — it’s a comprehensive curriculum to prepare judges for all legal challenges, he added.

Strengthening judiciary

Prof. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, secretary-general of the Dubai Judicial Council, noted that the interviews are part of efforts to improve the judicial system.

The success of the written examinations and subsequent procedures reflects a firm belief that qualifying judges requires assessing candidates’ abilities, practical, psychological, and personal skills to gauge their capacity to effectively and efficiently address legal challenges, he added.