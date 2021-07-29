Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced the closure of the Hatta Dam area for maintenance.
In a tweet, the civic body said the public can still visit the rest of the areas in Hatta, which is famous as a tourist area visited by several people including residents especially during weekends and other holidays.
“For your safety, #DubaiMunicipality announces the closure of the Hatta Dam area and its surrounding facilities for maintenance reasons. The public can still enjoy all other entertainment and tourist sites in the Hatta area,” the municipality stated in the tweet.