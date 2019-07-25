Dubai Summer Surprises winner Reema Al Halwani. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A lucky Dubai resident has won a brand new luxury car, and the prize couldn’t have come at a better time.

In a raffle held earlier this week, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) awarded Reema Al Halwani, from Lebanon, with an Infinity Q30 car. The competition was part of the DSS weekly raffle draw for the ongoing ‘Shop and Win’ promotion held at City Centre Me'aisem.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), the promotion provides shoppers the chance to win an INFINITI Q30 every week during the summer period.

Commenting on her win, Reema Al Halwani said: “This is the first time I have won anything in my entire life, and it turned out to be a car! It is an amazing surprise, especially as I had just sold my car a couple of weeks ago, so I was in need of a new one. It's something that I could have never expected, I feel blessed and thankful to DSS for this great prize.”

Those looking to win one of the remaining car prizes need to spend a minimum of Dh200 at any of the participating DSMG malls to enter the weekly draw.