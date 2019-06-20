Dubai: The annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will run from June 21 until August 3 this year, offering sales, hotel and spa deals. There will also be offers on city-wide attractions and leisure destinations.

Starting on Friday, the 22nd edition’s highlights have been revealed by organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). The full calendar of events will be available on www.dubaisummersurprises.com and on @DSSsocial.

For the first time ever, Kids Rock festival will come to Dubai Festival City Mall, bringing a host of stars from PJ Masks, including Catboy, Gekko, Owlette, and Luna Girl from June 22 to July 11, and Angry Birds from July 12 to August 4.

Also, family destination Ripe Market returs to Dubai once again at Dubai Festival City Mall. Bargain-hunters can browse and shop from a variety of local designers and feast at food trucks from now until August 4.

This summer, Dubai Sports World will offer fitness-enthusiasts three months of sporting events for all ages. Running from Wednesday to September 19, the indoor option will be available at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Also, children’s summer character Modhesh will be back with ‘Modhesh World’ at Dubai World Trade Centre from June 21 to August 17.

DSS will also offer shoppers six weeks of sales, with more than 700 brands participating across more than 3,500 outlets. Everyone will have a chance to get their hands on bargains with 25 to 75 per cent off on selected items across a variety of stores.

The six-week festival will kick-start with a 12-hour sale across six of Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) malls. It will start at midday on June 21 and will give shoppers a chance to snap up bargains till midnight. Participating malls include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.

More DSS highlights:

‘Deal of the Day’ will give an exclusive shopping deal every day of the week at one outlet in one specific location from June 22 until July 31. The daily deal will be announced on social media @DSSsocial 24 hours in advance.

From now until August 31, Wild Wadi Waterpark, is giving an exclusive summer offer. Entry for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents over 1.1 metres tall is just Dh249, and under 1.1 metres tall is Dh149. This is inclusive of a meal, redeemable at the Julshan’s Burger and Dogs inside the waterpark.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 at Dubai Shopping Malls Group, including Al Bustan Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Burjuman, Al Barsha Mall, City Centre Me’aisam, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall and Time Square Centre, will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win an Infiniti Q30 vehicle. There are six cars up for grabs, with one given away each week of DSS, starting from June 29.