Tailgating can be dangerous, as Dubai Police repeatedly reminds motorists Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), is going all out to rein in motorists in the fast lane.

A two-month traffic safety campaign - “Give Way in the Fast Lane” - has been specially launched to raise awareness among community members and motorists on the importance of giving way in the left lane (fast lane) and limiting its use to overtaking and emergency vehicles. It also highlights the importance of using indicators when changing lanes, as well as the need to keep a safe distance between vehicles to avoid collisions.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the vital role played by the RTA in terms of continuous cooperation and high-level coordination with all concerned parties to ensure enhancing the infrastructure of Dubai at various levels. He emphasised the Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening joint work with the RTA to enhance the sense of security and traffic safety among community members.

“The campaign aims at reaching the highest level of traffic safety by controlling road safety and security, reducing accidents and preventing aggressive driving behaviours,” he added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The campaign is one of many joint events that RTA and Dubai Police have carried out to achieve the strategic objective of maintaining traffic safety across Dubai.”

He said that the authority is keen on supporting traffic safety efforts in Dubai which enjoys high-quality roads and transportation means as per the highest international specifications and standards. He indicated that the efforts of joint development and cooperation have contributed to reducing the rate of road accident deaths to its lowest across the emirate.

Al Tayer further stated that the RTA had conducted studies and benchmarking with the best international practices in Germany, the United States of America and Australia on the proper use of the fast lane and speed limits for all roads across the emirate.

Al Tayer reaffirmed that the technical specifications for determining the speed limits on Dubai’s roads are the best in the world, as are the curricula available at the emirate’s driving training institutes.

Know your fines