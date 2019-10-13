Dubai: The Diwali fever is setting in early in Dubai this year, with announcements about a mega community celebration and special discounts in Dubai Duty Free over the weekend.

This year, the festival of lights falls on October 27. However, celebrations in Dubai are starting much ahead.

Dubai Duty Free has already announced a 20 per cent discount on almost all products on October 17 and 18 to help shoppers add sparkle to their Diwali celebrations.

The Indian community will take part in a mega celebration titled ‘Deepavali Utsav-2019’ on Friday at the Etisalat Academy, the Consul-General of India in Dubai Vipul announced on Sunday.

Organised by FOI Events under the patronage of the consulate, the event will include a live concert by Vijay Prakash, an Academy and Grammy awards winner, folk dances, traditional games and rangoli competitions.