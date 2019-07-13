Tanker catches fire after turning over in Fujairah's Yabsa district

A fuel tanker trunk caught fire in Fujairah on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah: A heavy truck was completely destroyed in a fire on the Yabsa bypass road in Fujairah on Saturday afternoon

No casualties were reported.

According to Fujairah Civil Defence, the truck that caught fire was carrying diesel and the accident occurred after it suddenly swerved and turned over on the road.

Police received a call and immediately rushed to the site of the accident along with ambulances, rescue teams and the Fujairah Civil Defence firefighters.

The patrol cordoned off the area and diverted traffic, while firefighters doused the fire .