A motorist is tailgating on the inner lane of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. Experts say such driving habits are a recipe for disaster. Additionally, they also warn against motorists who refuse to give way to faster vehicles. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The same radars used to catch tailgaters will also detect and fine offenders for driving too slow in the fast lane, Abu Dhabi Police have said. A video posted on the Abu Dhabi Police instagram page on Wednesday, said, “A Dh400 fine will be imposed for failure to give priority to vehicles coming from the back or left-hand side.”

Police reiterated that the right lanes were for slower vehicles while the left were for fast and overtaking.

A new smart system launched on January 15 penalises drivers for not leaving enough distance between vehicles by sending warning text messages to the offender followed by Dh400 fines and four black points. But this system can also catch slow drivers confirmed police.

“A safe following distance behind any vehicle is two seconds,” Captain Mohammad Al Eisai from Abu Dhabi Police told Gulf News recently.

“Drivers should ideally stay at least two seconds behind a vehicle that is directly in front of his or her vehicle. This is very useful and can be applied to any speed,” he said.