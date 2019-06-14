Abu Dhabi: Not giving way to emergency vehicles or official convoys will result in a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points, a social media campaign by Abu Dhabi Police announced on Instagram on Friday. “This will further reiterate respect for values and national identity and reflect a civilised image for visitors,” read the notice. Abu Dhabi Police stressed giving way improved response times, while impeding movement prevented or delayed the delivery of ambulance services to the injured, which may cause complications.