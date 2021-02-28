Around 2,000 staff and their spouses vaccinated to join UAE’s fight against coronavirus

More than 2,000 staff members and their spouses have been vaccinated at DAMAC Properties in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: DAMAC Properties has announced successful completion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive as employees and their spouses were administered their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the DAMAC Executive Heights headquarters.

Spirits were high as staffers showed up, adhering to social distancing protocols, to avail of their second jab, the company said in a press release.

Under the slogan, “Don’t get the virus. Get the vaccine” the company launched the vaccination drive in January, urging its employees to protect themselves, their co-workers, families and fellow citizens from the virus.

DAMAC said it vaccinated just under 2,000 people across the company and its subsidiaries, as well as the spouses of staff members.

More than 2,000 staff members and their spouses have been vaccinated at DAMAC Properties in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

“The successful administration of the second jab for DAMAC employees and their spouses, makes DAMAC a shining example of what corporate social responsibility looks like,” said Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president of DAMAC.

“I would like to thank the UAE leaders who have set great example for us and have done an outstanding job, making the UAE among the top nations worldwide in vaccine administration. This month, the UAE has successfully vaccinated more than 40 per cent of its population, ranking it among the highest administration rates in the world. Its efforts have produced results. Last week, the UAE reported the number of active cases fell below 8,000 for the first time since November.

Through the vaccination drive, DAMAC aims to encourage its staff to be part of the collective responsibility in overcoming the negative effects of the pandemic.

The company hopes that corporate drives such as theirs, will assist the government in their mission to boost immunity within the population and eventually rid the country of the virus once and for all.

Last month, DAMAC Chairman Hussain Sajwani set the example for his employees by taking the jab himself. He encouraged DAMAC staff to do the same and expressed optimism that the vaccine would gradually help bring things back to normal.