The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today (Saturday) stands at 6,015,089 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 60.82 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.