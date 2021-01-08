Sharjah: An Ethiopian woman died after she was run over by a speeding car in Al Tauwin area in Sharjah, a police official said.
The Arab driver who caused the accident was taken into police custody for interrogation.
The police operation room received a call on Friday at around 3.50pm reporting the incident. Police patrols and paramedics were dispatched immediately to the scene of the incident.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and her body moved to Al Qassimi hospital by ambulance at 4.30pm.
According to a medical source, the woman was in her 20s.
The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a speeding car. The body has been taken to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy. Police are investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police recently launched a campaign for pedestrians, urging them to them to cross roads only in designated areas for their ownsafety.