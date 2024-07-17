Dubai: Handling emergency calls at the Command and Control Centre the Dubai Police Headquarters is no mean task. The officer taking the call is not only required to be an attentive listener but also capable of taking the necessary action in record time.

According to the Dubai Police, its Command and Control Centre fielded more than 2.1 million calls during the second quarter of 2024, answering 97 per cent of the calls within 10 seconds.

Several accidents and tragedies have been averted, thanks to the prompt action taken by these handlers in alerting the necessary departments to send help to the emergency sites.

Note the numbers As the authorities constantly remind the public, there are dedicated numbers to be contacted for different kinds of emergencies:

999: Dubai Police.

998: Ambulance

997: Dubai Civil Defence

996: Coast Guard

995: Find and Rescue

991: Electricity failure

922: Water failure



For example, over the weekend, Dubai Police reported how a major accident was averted on Sheikh Zayed Road after the cruise control of a car failed. The driver fortunately called 999 and separate police patrols swung into action within minutes to bring the car to a safe halt.

Timely intervention

Similarly, Dubai Police have helped saved the lives of many by issuing relevant alerts and despatching patrols to emergency scenes. They also enable the recovery of stolen goods in record time, as they did in the case of a family who lost Dh2 million in cash from a car after it had been left behind. The stolen money was recovered within six hours.

Recognising the skill and effort involved in such instances, Dubai Police picked some exceptional officers across the city’s police stations and honoured them for their dedication and efforts in upholding public safety.

Special honour

Top Dubai Police officials with outstanding emergency call handlers who were recently honoured. Image Credit: Supplied

A special ceremony was also held in their honour. Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, who attended the event with other officials, praised the critical role that call handlers fulfill at the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations, highlighting how they are pivotal in providing essential services, saving lives, and assisting members of the public.

He also stressed that handling emergency calls on the 999 hotline is a vital responsibility, as any delay in dispatching a police patrol can worsen an injured person’s condition or even lead to a fatality. “This role requires considerable tact, patience and proficiency in managing calls from citizens reporting emergencies,” he added.

He said the role of patrol officers in quickly responding to different incidents plays a key part in achieving Dubai Police’s strategic goals, enhancing security and safety, and improving public satisfaction with the services provided. He encouraged the officers to maintain their outstanding service and wished them continued success and excellence.