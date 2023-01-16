Ajman: Ajman Police have cautioned the public to be cautious of rumors reports alleging that the police have issued warnings against fines detected by cameras installed across the emirate.
Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations, stated that the information contained in these reports is false and urged the public not to spread or publish these rumours. He emphasised that the police only release information through official channels and that the rumors are false.
Al Matroushi added that all measures will be taken to hold those responsible for spreading these rumours accountable, and that penalties will be imposed on anyone who spreads rumors that affect public security and cause anxiety.
He also stressed the importance of getting news from official sources rather than spreading or republishing rumours.