Dubai: Two sales executives went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they were accused of causing deliberate losses of Dh1million to a telecommunication company by forging documents and selling 157 SIM cards and 142 smartphones.

The 30-year-old Indian and 26-year-old Pakistani defendants were promoting smartphone data plan packages by a telecom operator to individuals and corporates.

The defendants did not collect all required documents before obtaining approvals to sell the smartphones and activate data plan packages between 2016 and 2017.

According to official records, an Etisalat internal audit discovered that the pair were abusing their authority to access the telecom operator’s e-system, forge transactions and documents before they sold smartphone data plans to individuals and corporates for their personal benefit.

“Thirty six clients complained of receiving bills for phone numbers they did not own. The defendants sold devices and internet packages to customers who did not even exist,” said an Emirati auditor working with the telecom operator.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, documents attached to applications processed by the defendants from the telecom operator’s business centre in Al Refaa area were forged by the defendants.

Records showed that defendants caused financial damages of Dh953,680 to Etisalat.

They were charged with forging documents and transactions to sell postpaid SIM cards and smart phones and illegally obtaining and causing financial damage to the telecommunication company.