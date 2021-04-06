Dubai: A Dubai housewife discovered that her maid was stealing valuables after she found her customised mask in the maid’s room.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the Emirati housewife was suspicious about her maid stealing valuables when she saw her special mask lying in her maids’ room at the villa located in the Al Qusais area of Dubai in February this year.
“I searched her closet and found many stolen items such as mobile phones, tablets as well as a golden necklace,” said the Emirati housewife on record.
The 39-year-old Ugandan defendant had reportedly stolen personal pictures of the housewife and food supplies from the household. Later, during interrogation by the police, the maid admitted to committing the thefts.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with stealing two smart phones, one tablet, food supplies, one golden necklace and a dress. A verdict is scheduled to be announced on April 20.