Assault could even be punishable by death penalty if it results in death of the officer

Abu Dhabi: Assaulting a narcotics officer in the UAE is a serious crime, and could be punishable by death if the assault results in death of the officer, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.

The UAE takes a tough stance on substance abuse and associated misdemeanours. The authorities also impose harsh penalties on anyone found assaulting dedicated narcotics officers in charge of carrying out drug busts, and preventing the sale and widespread abuse of drugs and psychotropic substances in the country.

Jail terms and fines

In a social media alert, the Public Prosecution has enumerated the various penalties applicable for assaulting narcotics officers, which include jail terms, fines and even the death penalty for serious offences:

- A three- to five-year jail term, as well as a fine ranging between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000, for assaulting an employee in charge of enforcing the Federal Law on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropics

- A five- to 10-year jail term, as well as a fine ranging between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000,. for assaulting – by beating and injuring - an employee in charge of enforcing the Federal Law on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropics

- Life imprisonment, or a jail term of at least 10 years, along with a fine ranging between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 if the assault on the employee in charge of enforcing the Federal Law on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropics results in a permanent disability, or if the offender was carrying a weapon at the time of the assault, or if the offender is responsible for maintaining security

- Death penalty for an offender whose beating or injuring of an employee in charge of enforcing the Federal Law on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropics results in the employee’s death

These penalties are detailed in Article 52 of the Federal Law on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropics.

Driving under influence

