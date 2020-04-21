Financial obligations of the released prisoners will also be settled

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,511 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE on the occasion of Ramadan.

The released priosners are from different nationalities who serve various sentences in punitive and reformative institutions across the country.

The financial obligations of the released prisoners will also be settled ahead of the fasting month.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate them into the mainstream society and rejoin them with their families during the glorified month of Ramadan.

Ajman: 124 prisoners pardoned