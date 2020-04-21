Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,511 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE on the occasion of Ramadan.
The released priosners are from different nationalities who serve various sentences in punitive and reformative institutions across the country.
The financial obligations of the released prisoners will also be settled ahead of the fasting month.
The gesture is part of Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate them into the mainstream society and rejoin them with their families during the glorified month of Ramadan.
Ajman: 124 prisoners pardoned
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 124 prisoners of various nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct while serving their sentences in punitive and reformative establishments in the emirate, on Ramadan.