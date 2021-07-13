Dubai: An Emirati man has been accused of breaking into a house in Dubai and threatening a family with a hammer over a dispute.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 46-year-old Emirati defendant damaged valuables inside the house in the Al Awir area and threatened the family to leave the house.
Last month, a 30-year-old man from Comoros Island was inside the house when he heard noises of someone damaging properties in the house. He stepped to out of the house with his brothers and sisters and saw the defendant smashing the lights and windows with a hammer.
“I told him that I will call police but he didn’t care and kept damaging the place. He entered the house without permission,” said the victim in records. A second witness testified that the defendant asked them to leave the house or he will assault them with the hammer if they refused.
The reasons behind the dispute wasn’t mentioned in official records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing threats, damaging properties and trespassing.
The next hearing is scheduled for August 24.