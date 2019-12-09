For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Robberies on jewellery shops, exchange houses and money transfer vans will become extinct in the future, said the chief of Dubai Police on Monday.

Speaking at the International Conference of Crime Prevention, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said, “We want to enhance the crime prevention strategy and culture in the emirate. Some crimes will become extinct in the emirate like robberies on jewellery shops, exchange houses and money transfer vehicles.”

The first International Conference of Crime Prevention took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai’s Festival City on Monday in the presence of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The conference brought together 15 chiefs of regional police forces and 400 senior officials from law enforcement entities across the Middle East to discuss best practices and to exchange ideas on crime prevention.

Al Merri said the conference would focus on online crimes especially on social media as that will be a challenging area for police in the future.

“We have a strategy to enhance police work on crime prevention operations and to develop best practices from police departments all over the world. The E-Crime platform, launched by Dubai Police to report online crimes by victims, will help reduce such crimes in the future,” added Al Merri.

Dubai Police said the two-day summit is dedicated to strengthening the future of community policing, and exchanging best-practices in crime prevention.

On the sidelines of the event a flying motorbike or hoverbike, which will be brought into service next year, was displayed as an example of how first responder would tackle crime in the future.