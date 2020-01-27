British visitor was arrested at airport carrying 307 pods of illegal substance

Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a 10-year sentence for a British tourist after she was arrested with 4.4kg of marijuana oil used in e-cigarettes at Dubai International Airport.

The 31-year-old British visitor was arrested carrying 307 pods full of “marijuana oil” or cannabidiol (CBD) in April 2019.

An inspector suspected the woman at the airport and found the CBD in her luggage. She was caught with 4.4kg of marijuana oil and 1.4 grams of cocaine powder.

A criminal lab report confirmed the substance was illegal CBD oil.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman with possessing and smuggling illegal substances.

Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced her earlier to 10 years in jail, besides a fine of Dh50,000, followed by deportation.

Her lawyer appealed against the sentence arguing that she didn’t hide the pods which indicates she had no criminal intention and didn’t know CBD oil was illegal in the UAE.