20200918 Dubai Courts
The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Dubai: A Dubai medical storekeeper has been accused of stealing 28 boxes of surgical gloves during COVID-19.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 43-year-old Indian defendant, who works for a government department, stole the boxes — worth Dh8,400 — in May and June this year.

See more

According to official records, the defendant contacted an owner of a medical supply company offering to sell the boxes. However, she informed the government department, who asked her to help Dubai Police in setting a trap for the defendant.

Ten years of service

An official at the government department testified that the defendant has been working as a storekeeper since 2010 and he had the key to the store.

“I’m shocked when I heard what he did and don’t know how he took the boxes. He caused damages worth Dh8,400,” the official said, according to official records.

Dubai Police arrested the storekeeper and recovered the boxes. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with embezzlement.

A verdict will be on September 16.