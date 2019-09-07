Corporal Rashid Salim from Naif Police Station joined the Dubai Police Bicycle Patrols after years of serving for vehicle patrols. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Within 18 months, Dubai Police bicycle patrols arrested 83 wanted criminals, prevented potential crimes, and contributed to the arrest of residency violators and promoters of counterfeit goods who hide in residential alleys.

The bicycle patrols were established by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Their rapid movement, mobility and prompt response to reports are the most prominent features of the teams, who contributed to finding lost children and uniting them with their parents in record time, as well as carrying out social tasks and engaging in community events to serve community members and visitors of tourist areas.

Maj Gen Al Marri praised the bicycle patrols for “high efficiency and performance, thanks to their high fitness levels and professional training”.

83 arrested in 18 months

Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police, revealed that the cycling squad managed to arrest 83 wanted criminals in 18 months.

He added that last year, the team carried out a campaign in cooperation with the Tourism Police Department in Umm Suqeim area near the Burj Al Arab hotel to achieve a zero crime rate, which has succeeded in realising the required indicator during the specified period.

Corporal Jassim Al Razi Image Credit: Supplied

Maj Gen Al Mansouri said Dubai Police established the bicycle division to enable the police to be present in all areas and internal and crowded roads, maintain security, prevent crime, protect public property, and save lives.

Security Services

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the bicycle patrols, affiliated with the Crime Prevention Department, carried out a campaign in the Umm Suqeim area to achieve a zero crime rate.

“In collaboration and cooperation with the Tourism Police Department, Dubai Police members provided visitors of various nationalities with awareness brochures and gifts. The campaign also included engaging and activities and competitions interacted with the public,” he said.

26 Heroes

First Lieutenant Mohammad Aman Al Zarooni, the head of bicycle patrols, said the cycling teams consisted of 26 personnel and four reservists, dispatched across in several crowded areas, namely, La Mer, City Walk, Deira Souk, Bur Dubai, JBR, Al Muraqqabat, and Al Raqqa. They are also present at many seasonal events and initiatives such as the Global Village and Dubai Horse Racing.

High-tech gear used by Dubai cops bike

Taser gun “TASER X2”: Seven-metre range

Smart helmet: helps the team stay connected at all times

Smart gloves: equipped with turning indicators

Waterproof, night vision, smart camera that broadcasts live the situation to the operating room

Unique experience

Corporal Rashid Salim from Naif Police Station, who joined the Dubai Police Bicycle Patrols after years of serving for vehicle patrols, said: “The nature of reports received by regular patrols differs, in type and seriousness, from those received by the bicycle patrols. We receive less serious reports and geographically limited as we have the advantage to move across narrow alleys and unpaved streets.”

Cool gadgets for cops

Corporal Jassim Al Razi from Bur Dubai Police Station Image Credit: Supplied

Corporal Jassim Al Razi from Bur Dubai Police Station said the members of the teams carry a number of gadgets, including a German-made taser gun “TASER X2” that has a seven-metre range.

A smart helmet that helps the team stay connected at all times, and to have direct connection with the central operating room to facilitate immediate connection in case of reporting incidents or calling for backup.

