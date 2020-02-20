Emirati sentenced to one year in jail with a Dh5,000 fine

Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A man was sentenced to one year in jail by a Dubai court on Thursday for punching and strangling his wife because he thought she was spying on him.

The 32-year-old Emirati wife told prosecutors that in August last year, she was in a hotel in Barsha with her Emirati husband and two sons when he assaulted her.

“All of the sudden, he had a hysterical fit and thought that I was spying on him. He punched me in the face and strangled me with his hands,” she alleged.

She claimed that she tried to escape and went outside the room, but he chased her and closed the door on her leg before knocking her to the ground.

“He punched me again in the nose but later security guards and some hotel guests stopped him and the police arrived. I was transferred to hospital,” she added.

Dubai Police restrained the 29-year-old Emirati defendant who admitted to assaulting his wife.

A medical report revealed that she suffered a broken nose and 15 per cent permanent disability.

Prosecution charged the defendant with physical assault and damaging hotel property.