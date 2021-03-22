Dubai: A Dubai maid, who robbed Dh30,000 from her employer and managed to escape to her country in 2016, was caught when she returned recently in Dubai.
The 41-year-old Indonesian maid, along with another woman from her country, managed to steal Dh30,000 from her employer’s house at Al Qusais in 2016.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, both maids fled the country with the money. But the defendant was caught when she returned to the country after five years.
According to a testimony by the Emirati sponsor, the two maids were in the house along with a driver when the family travelled out the country in December 2016.
“I received a phone call from the driver that the two maids escaped after collecting their passports. I came back after a couple of days and discovered that they stole Dh30,000 hidden inside a bag in my children’s closet,” said the Emirati sponsor.
Records showed that both maids left the country before the driver discovered their absence. “The travel tickets must have been bought with the stolen money as they didn’t have enough money to book a ticket. They used to send their salaries to their countries,” added the sponsor.
The Indonesian maid admitted that her countrywoman stole the money and she was the one who took their passports and booked the tickets.
The records didn’t reveal why the maid returned to Dubai.
The housemaid was charged with theft. The verdict will be issued on April 6.