Dubai: A Dubai-based man, who was beaten up by a gang for refusing to pay massage fees, pretended to be dead in order to save his life.

The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 23-year-old Moroccan man refused to pay Dh1,000 massage fees at a centre in the Tecom area before a group of eight men attacked him and stole his money and smartphone.

“They punched and kicked me and I managed to escape. However, they chased me and kept assaulting me outside the building until I feigned that I was dead. They left me after that,” said the Moroccan man in official records.

He said that based on his friends’ advice, he went to the massage centre at 5am in January this year. He was escorted to a room with a masseuse who told him that massage fees will be Dh1,000. “I refused to pay this amount of money and put my clothes back. I told the receptionist that I would pay Dh200. I tried to leave the apartment but a group of eight men attacked me,” said the victim in official records.

The gang stole his Dh2,000 golden necklace, Dh1,000 and smart phone worth Dh4,300.

Arrest

As the suspects left the man thinking he was dead, the victim took a taxi and went home. “I went with my friend to the building on the next day and saw one of the defendants. I called Dubai Police, who arrested him. Police found my golden necklace in the possession of the defendant.”

The 34-year-old Bangladeshi defendant claimed that he didn’t assault the victim and that he found the golden necklace on the ground while cleaning the area.

Dubai Police identified the massage owner who is staying illegally in the country. The defendant was charged with assaulting the victim and robbery.