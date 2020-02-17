Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A delivery man has been sentenced to six months in jail for sexually abusing a British housewife while delivering a shipment.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday that the 34-year-old British woman bought a bicycle online as a birthday gift for her husband.

In December 2019, the 35-year-old Pakistani defendant was delivering the bicycle to the woman’s Bur Dubai home when he kissed her hand and then her lips. “The delivery man arrived at around 8pm. I opened the door to pick up the bicycle when he held my hand and kissed it. I was shocked at his behaviour, pulled my hand back and shut the door without collecting the delivery,” she said in official records.

She said that the defendant could be seen standing outside still, knocking at the door after keeping the bicycle against the door.

“I opened the door again but he held my hand again and kissed me on the lips. I was scared and went inside until he left the area.”

Around 15 minutes after the accused left, he sent her an apology message via WhatsApp, saying he didn’t intend to kiss her.

“In one message, he apologised and offered to be my friend. He deleted the messages later but I had taken their screen shots earlier,” she added.

The woman alerted Dubai Police and the defendant was arrested.

A policeman testified that the defendant admitted to kissing the woman on the cheek.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the housewife.