Dubai: A man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman with the help of two friends inside an office.

The 22-year-old Moroccan woman testified that she knew a 35-year-old Pakistani on WhatsApp and they decided to meet in October 2019 for dinner at Al Muraqabbat.

“He took me to his workplace in the area for a quick visit. In the office, he introduced me to two of his friends. He then went to bring some food and I stayed back with one of the friends. He attacked me when I rejected his request to have an affair,” the victim said in records.

The 43-year-old businessman tried to rip off her clothes and took her to another office where she claimed he raped her.

Medical reports confirmed that it was an attempted rape incident.

The victim said she fell conscious but the third defendant came and woke her up and booked a taxi for her to return home.

“I spoke with my relative who advised me to report the incident to the police. The man whom I knew on WhatsApp was the one who planned the attack by the second defendant. The third defendant who was in the office locked the door while the attack took place,” she added.

Dubai Police have arrested the three men.

The 43-year-old Pakistani defendant was charged with attempted rape while the other two defendants were charged with criminal abetting.