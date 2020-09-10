Dubai: An American has been accused of importing marijuana oil used in e-cigarettes.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 36-year-old American defendant was arrested in March this year, as he was collecting a cargo carrying eight pods of ‘marijuana oil’ or cannabidiol, known as CBD.
An Emirati inspector found the pods weighing 102.44 grams of liquid marijuana in a cargo at Dubai International Airport.
“We suspected a package coming from America. Documents mentioned that it contains personal items like shoes, glasses and bag of sweets. We searched the package manually and found the marijuana oil hidden inside the bag of sweets,” said the 28-year-old Emirati inspector. “The marijuana oil we found is used for e-cigarettes. It was under the name of the defendant.”
Arrest
After one day, the defendant arrived to collect the package when he was arrested and referred to the Anti-Narcotic Department of Dubai Police.
The defendant was tested for illegal drugs and reports revealed that he was under the influence of illegal drugs.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with importing 102.44 grams of marijuana oil and consumed illegal drugs.
The next hearing will be on September 21 and the defendant will remain under police custody.