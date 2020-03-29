Initiative will bring families together despite confinement

Representative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have activated 17 platforms for the distance visits of inmates in an initiative named ‘My Window - Visiting From Distance.’

The initiative aims to link families and inmates through visual communication screens.

Brigadier Ahmad Saif Bin Zaytoon, Director of Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the initiative is to provide smart communication mechanism from a distance, where inmates meet their families through visual visits via police stations.

He pointed out that the digital month, which is held under the slogan “Earn your time” comes as a complement to the efforts made by government agencies in Abu Dhabi, stressing interest in providing the latest communication technology to enhance the security system.

He stated that the police stations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have been linked to the “My Window” initiative, so that the people can benefit especially the elderly and people of determination.

People can book their appointments through following phone numbers: 025047246, 025047388, 0250474, 025047138.