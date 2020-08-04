Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven Asian suspects who were planning to distribute 1.2 million narcotic pills.
The group and their movements between the emirates was monitored for a period of four months according to the Abu Dhabi Police, before they moved in and busted the gang.
Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the gang was discovered after the initial arrest of one suspect who was in possession of 120,000 thousand narcotic pills, with the investigations of that suspect leading to the other co-conspirators including a second man who was in charge of organising the network and the sales of its illegal narcotics.
The rest of the gang were nabbed soon after, with a warehouse for their operations also found with the narcotics pills they were planning to smuggle to a neighbouring country.
Col Al Dhaheri said that combatting the illegal narcotics trade was a priority for the Abu Dhabi Police, and that they would spare no effort in prosecuting criminal gangs involved in the transnational crime.
Members of the public were also urged to report any information that could lead to the arrest of narcotic dealers by calling 8002626.