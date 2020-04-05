Pilots, staff and cabin crew from Etihad Airways sing the UAE national anthem as they stay at home. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Pilots and cabin crew from the UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways are showing their support to residents as the country steps up its efforts against the coronavirus COVID-19.

As the nation continues its 8pm-6am curfew, and Dubai recently announcing a 24-hour curfew for the next two weeks, this video recently posted by Etihad reaffirms the dedication of all those who are staying at home.

The video shows pilots and cabin crew in their uniforms, as well as staff members, singing the UAE national anthem, as they urge people to stay at home.

“We are proud to join hands with our partner ADNOC in their UAE National Anthem initiative with a special edition by our talented heroes. From our home to yours, we stand united.”

Gulf News previously reported that Etihad Airways started to resume some of its flights from April 5 to certain destinations. The airline said it would resume flights to Seoul, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said specific flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE but that the suspension on regular passenger services, such as transit, remained in place.

The UAE has suspended passenger flights until further notice to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The preventive measures against COVID-19 include extending the temporary closure of commercial centres, shopping malls, cinemas, electronic game halls and other entertainment destinations in the emirate until further notice.