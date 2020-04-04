Abu Dhabi: The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi issued a circular on Saturday extending the temporary closure of commercial centres, shopping malls, cinemas, electronic game halls and other entertainment destinations in the emirate until further notice.

The move is in support of the ongoing preventative and precautionary measures being implemented to help combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and further maintain the health, safety and security of community members, tweeted the Abu Dhabi Media Office.