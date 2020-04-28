Dubai Ruler tweeted about Hamda, a nurse in the frontline of defence against coronavirus

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised Emirati nurse Hamda Al Doubi on his Twitter account. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has praised a young Emirati nurse for her role on the frontline of the nation’s defence against coronavirus COVID-19.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed commended the brave efforts of Hamda Al Doubi.

In his post, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Hamda Ali Al Doubi... an Emirati nurse in the frontline of defence... a graduate of Fatima College of Health Sciences.

Greetings to her... Greetings to Sheikha Fatima, who sponsored her college... Greetings to the homeland that brings out new models of heroes every day.”

On Monday, the UAE announced 490 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of patients in the country to 10,839.

Six more deaths from coronavirus have also been confirmed, bringing the country’s death toll to 82, Dr. Amna Al Shamsi, a spokesperson for UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said during a media briefing.

MoHAP also shared the video of Hamda on its social networking sites, describing her as a role model for Emirati nurses while carrying out her humanitarian duty.

“Her smile is a source of optimism and her work is a source of pride for her family, and is highly appreciated by the country’s leadership and the people. Thank you, to our heroes on the first line of defence,” said the ministry.