Cinemas, gyms and everything that is re-opening in Dubai from May 27

Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions from May 27. Image Credit: WAM

Updates in Dubai, starting Wednesday May 27:

Residents can move freely between the hours of 6am to 11pm.

Dubai airport will be open for people who want to enter the UAE and for transit.

Dubai retail stores and wholesale outlets will reopen

ENT Clinics, children’s health centres will reopen. Surgeries that go up to 2 and a half hours are allowed.

Cinemas will be reopen with social distancing to be applied and sterilisation all the time.

Entertainment centers like the Dubai Ice Rink and Dolphinarium will reopen.

Gyms and fitness centers will be opened with social distancing and constant sterilisation.

All government centres like Amer and Tasheel will reopen.

Auction houses that cannot hold online auctions will reopen.

General guidelines

All businesses should abide with new sterilisation timings.

Everyone should be wearing a mask at all times.

Everyone should always maintain a two meter social distance.

All passengers arriving to the country should have 14 days quarantine.