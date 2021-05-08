Fujairah: The General Command of Fujairah Police held a virtual meeting to discuss its preparations for the forthcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The meeting discussed deployment of traffic and security patrols on all the emirate’s internal and external roads, with a focus on the tourist spots and facilities in the emirate.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, discussed the security arrangements for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, with the deputy commander-in-chief, general managers, department managers and heads of comprehensive police stations. He followed-up on the public’s compliance and commitment to the preventive measures being implemented by the state to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major General Al Kaabi called on members of the community to abide by the all the safety procedures such as maintaining physical distancing, leaving at least two metres of distance between individuals, wearing face masks and staying away from gatherings.
The Fujairah Police General Command also urged all drivers and visitors to the emirate to follow all precautionary measures while driving in the emirate during the Eid holidays, particularly while driving in the mountainous areas and wadis. He confirmed that the Operations Room of Fujairah Police will be fully prepared to receive any call for help or inquiries on its dedicated 999 number.