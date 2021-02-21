Ajman: Ajman Police posted an awareness message on their social media channels, providing clarification on when people can take their face masks off within the emirate.
People have been advised to wear a face mask when in closed public places, shopping centres, crowded open spaces as well as when using public transport. A fine of Dh3,000 will be imposed for not wearing masks.
Exceptions for not wearing masks
The following exceptional situations have been highlighted by Ajman Police, where an individual may take off their mask, but with care:
1. In the vehicle with family members
2. While being alone in the vehicle
3. While eating in restaurants
4. While exercising, while maintaining social distance
5. While swimming, and maintaining social distance
6. Being alone at somewhere private
7. While doing treatments for face